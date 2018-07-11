SC throws shade at Eiffel Tower, says it looks like a TV tower

Headlines

Dr Sachin Lohiya - Acupuncture to improve brain in CP child

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

The best pregnancy pillows to get when you’re expecting

Meet Mumbai woman with Rs 1200 crore wealth who built Rs 1000 crore revenue brand, here's why she's called 'Model CEO'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dr Sachin Lohiya - Acupuncture to improve brain in CP child

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

The best pregnancy pillows to get when you’re expecting

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

Diabetes: 10 Best natural juices to lower blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Watch Viral Video: Mexico Mayor 'Marries' Crocodile To Honour Age-Old Indigenous Ritual

Ashes 2023: Know all about Brumbrella, England’s latest Ashes innovation that baffled Australia

Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

What Jhumka: Alia-Ranveer sizzle in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song, fans call it perfect for wedding sangeet

HomeIndia

viral

SC throws shade at Eiffel Tower, says it looks like a TV tower

The SC was comparing the Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 10:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

"Sheer lethargy and apathy" of the authorities was making India lose tourists and foreign exchange despite having the Taj Mahal, as the Eiffel Tower of Paris was drawing eight times more tourists than the iconic mausoleum in Agra, the Supreme Court said today.

Comparing the Taj and the Eiffel Tower, it said that while only 10 million foreign tourists had visited India last year, Paris was thronged by 80 million of them.

"There is the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Perhaps it is nothing compared to Taj Mahal. 80 million people come there (Paris). This is eight time more than what we have. You can destroy the Taj, we don't want to do it," a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

During the hearing, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, as to how many tourists come to India in a year.

When Nadkarni said 10 million tourists visited India in 2017, the bench observed, "we are happy to have only 10 million people." "There is sheer lethargy and apathy. People (abroad) are making money, but no one is bothered (here)," the apex court said while slamming the government and the authorities for their failure to take concrete steps to protect and preserve the Taj.

When the ASG said the Union Tourism Ministry could give more details about the tourists visiting India, the bench observed, "They will not bother. Why will they bother about tourists?" "Do you realise the loss to the country due to this sheer lethargy? Foreign exchange, infrastructure, everything is lost due to this. There is a loss to tourism. One monument can do it, but there is apathy," the bench said.

The apex court also asked the ASG, "Have you seen the Taj? Have you seen Eiffel Tower?" To this, the ASG said, "Taj obviously is much better".

Referring to the Eiffel Tower, the bench said in India, there were concerns about security, but in other countries, they have made towers like "TV towers" from where tourists can have a "bird's eye view" of the entire city. "We are obsessed with security. At every place (in foreign cities), you have towers to have bird's eye view of the city. But in India, you have security problems. There are no towers to look at the city," the bench said.

The bench also asked Nadkarni about the income collected from tourists visiting Taj Mahal and Agra.

When Nadkarni said he would have to check on it, the bench said, "part of the income generated from this (Taj) monument has to be considered in this income".

The bench also dealt with the submissions of environmentalist M C Mehta, who has filed the petition raising the issue of protection and preservation of the Taj Mahal, about giving Agra the status of a heritage city.

During the hearing, one of the advocates told the bench that soon there would be time restriction and time slot for tourists visiting Taj. The court observed that the time-slot for visiting the Taj could be imposed as was done in places like United Kingdom.

The apex court has been monitoring developments in the area to protect the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal at Agra. Its construction was completed in 1643 but work continued on other phases of the project for another 10 years. The ivory white marble mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Viral video: Isha Ambani is all smiles after enjoying dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE