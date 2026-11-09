SC targets vehicular pollution, asks Delhi and 3 other states for action plan

In an order released on Sunday, a bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi government, Delhi Police’s traffic department and the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and UP

The Supreme Court has called for “urgent and immediate intervention” to curb vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR, directing Delhi and three neighbouring states to explain how they control vehicle entry and movement, enforce emission norms and keep polluting vehicles off the roads, as vehicular emissions emerge as a growing contributor to the region's worsening air quality.

In an order released on Sunday, a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi government, Delhi Police’s traffic department and the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to file detailed replies on the regulatory framework governing commercial and non-commercial vehicles operating in the national capital and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

Court seeks vehicle pollution crackdown plan

The court specifically directed the authorities to disclose the mechanisms in place to identify and regulate vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards, including enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification requirements, and steps taken to stop the entry and operation of overage, end-of-life and otherwise non-compliant vehicles.

It also sought data on the number of vehicles inspected, challaned, denied entry or otherwise proceeded against for violations, besides details of coordination between Delhi and neighbouring states to regulate inter-state vehicular movement. The authorities have been asked to spell out further short-term and long-term measures to curb vehicular emissions, along with a time-bound roadmap for strengthening enforcement.

To be sure, in a report submitted to the court earlier this year, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had flagged vehicular emissions as the single-largest source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, accounting for 23% of the pollution in winter and 19% in summer.

GRAP data shows vehicle pollution surge

The court’s latest intervention follows an assessment of the compliance of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) placed before it by the amicus curiae and senior advocate Aparajita Singh along with additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, which showed a sharp decline in incidents of stubble burning across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between October 21 and November 3. But the same data brought out a “sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions”, shifting attention to what the bench considered an equally pressing source of pollution.

“While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions,” said the bench.

It noted that Delhi and the NCR, given their geographical and economic interconnectedness, bear the combined burden of vehicular traffic originating not just within their own boundaries but also from neighbouring states. The substantial volume of commercial and non-commercial vehicles entering and moving within the region adds to the existing emission load, it said.

“There can be little doubt that the issue warrants urgent and immediate intervention,” said the bench.

The order also signals a more focussed judicial scrutiny of the different sources of pollution, with the Supreme Court scheduling separate hearings in four companion suo motu proceedings dealing with vehicular emissions, green cover, pollution from construction activities and industries, and solid waste management, including crop-residue burning and firecrackers.

The vehicular emissions matter will be heard on November 23, followed by the case concerning solid waste management, crop-residue burning and firecrackers on November 25. Pollution from construction activities, power plants and other industries will be taken up on November 26, while conservation and enhancement of green cover will be examined on November 30. The present proceeding will continue as the lead matter and be listed on each of these dates.