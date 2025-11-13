FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

SC takes cognizance on Delhi’s toxic air: ‘Masks not enough, lawyers should...’

As air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is growing at a lethal rate, taking cognizance of the matter, the Supreme Court has said that the pollution levels in Delhi had reached a “very serious” stage and that “wearing masks alone is not enough.”

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 06:36 PM IST

As air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is growing at a lethal rate, taking cognizance of the matter, the Supreme Court has said that the pollution levels in Delhi had reached a “very serious” stage and that “wearing masks alone is not enough.” Feeling the grey haze blanketing the city, the bench asked senior lawyers to attend proceedings through video conferences and to strictly not come to courts.  

The bench comprises Justices PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandrukar who noted the situation and said, “Situation is very very serious! Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage.” 

When senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, present in the court, reasoned that lawyers are using masks, Justice Narasimha said, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss it with the Chief Justice as well.” 

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered Haryana and Punjab (both states said to be responsible for a majority of Delhi’s air pollution) to submit detailed data on the measures taken to control crop residue burning. 

What is Delhi’s current AQI? 

The air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) level recorded above 400 in the 'severe' category in multiple stations at 8 am, despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 460 at 8 am, while NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 216, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog with AQI in the area recorded at 396 in the 'very poor' category. 

