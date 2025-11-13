IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war
Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season
Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave
BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Group beats Adani, Bajaj to become India's 4th largest...
SC takes cognizance on Delhi’s toxic air: ‘Masks not enough, lawyers should...’
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's shocking mid-week eviction leaves fans outraged, call it 'most useless...'
Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
Red Fort Blast: Delhi-NCR on alert, Police issues travel advisory amid heightened security, check guidelines
Fact Check: Will retired govt employees stop getting DA hikes, Pay Commission benefits? Know the truth here
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, Eden Gardens pitch report and weather forecast
INDIA
As air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is growing at a lethal rate, taking cognizance of the matter, the Supreme Court has said that the pollution levels in Delhi had reached a “very serious” stage and that “wearing masks alone is not enough.”
As air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is growing at a lethal rate, taking cognizance of the matter, the Supreme Court has said that the pollution levels in Delhi had reached a “very serious” stage and that “wearing masks alone is not enough.” Feeling the grey haze blanketing the city, the bench asked senior lawyers to attend proceedings through video conferences and to strictly not come to courts.
The bench comprises Justices PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandrukar who noted the situation and said, “Situation is very very serious! Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage.”
When senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, present in the court, reasoned that lawyers are using masks, Justice Narasimha said, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss it with the Chief Justice as well.”
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered Haryana and Punjab (both states said to be responsible for a majority of Delhi’s air pollution) to submit detailed data on the measures taken to control crop residue burning.
The air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) level recorded above 400 in the 'severe' category in multiple stations at 8 am, despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 460 at 8 am, while NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 216, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog with AQI in the area recorded at 396 in the 'very poor' category.