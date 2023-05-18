Search icon
SC stays West Bengal government's ban on 'The Kerala Story', directs Tamil Nadu to arrange peaceful screenings

SC stays West Bengal government's ban on the screening of the film 'The Kerala Story' in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

SC stays West Bengal government's ban on 'The Kerala Story', directs Tamil Nadu to arrange peaceful screenings
SC stays WB's ban on the film | Photo: Still from movie

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government's ban on the film 'The Kerala Story'. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the WB government's film ban is unreasonable. The apex court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct peaceful screenings of the film. 

DY Chandrachud said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). “Bad films bomb at the box office,” the bench said.

"The legal provision cannot be used to put a premium on public intolerance. Otherwise, all films will find themselves in this spot," the bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said during the hearing.

The court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety and security of those who go to theatres to watch the film. 

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 11. Advocate Salve, on behalf of the filmmaker, assured that by 5 pm on May 20, a disclaimer will be added to the film that there is no concrete figure to prove the conversion of 32,000 people and the film shows a fictionalized version of the subject.

 

