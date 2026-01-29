SC stays UGC equity regulations, know in 7 points what does it mean

With new regulations put on hold, 2012 Reulations will continue to be in force till further orders. The Court said that it wants free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere in educational institutions. Educational institutes should reflect the unity of the country.

The Supreme Court of India has put a stay on UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. Hearing the petitions filed against the new regulations on Thursday, SC bench comprising CJI Suryakant sent notices to UGC and the union government. The matter will be up for hearing on 19th March.



1. SC Said that new UGC Regulations seem vague prima facie. It can result in misuse. Experts should look into it and suggest measures to stop misuse. It asked Union to redraft the regulations. Till then, new rugulations will be kept in abeyance.

2. The Court said that it's a very serious issue. If judiciary doesn't intervene, it may lead to disastrous results and social divisions in future. Citing Art. 15(4) of the Constitution, the Court said thar it gives powers to States to make special laws for SCs and STs, but social segregation within educational institutes must be avoided.

3. With new regulations put on hold, 2012 Reulations will continue to be in force till further orders. The Court said that it wants free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere in educational institutions. Educational institutes should reflect the unity of the country.

4. The Bench observed that it's a reality that some communities were enjoying better privileges than others. Even in reserved categories, haves and have nots have emerged. It asked whatever we have gained towards a casteless society after 75 years of Independence, are we going in a regressive direction?

5. The new rules were notified by the UGC on January 13, replacing its 2012 regulations on the same subject. It has led to widespread criticism from general category students. political and Social organisations have also criticised the new regulations, arguing it could lead to discrimination against general category students.

6. SC heard the petitions filed by Mrityunjay Tiwari, Advocate Vineet Jindal and Rahul Dewan against the new rules. Petiotioners had contended that caste-based discrimination has been defined strictly as discrimination against SC-ST and OBCs only in the new rules. It can result to division among students.

7. During the hearing, Advocate Vishnu Shankar jain, representing the petitioners, said that Caste Discrimination as defined in the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, has a very narrow scope. He contended that the new regulations were against Art. 14 of the Constitution.