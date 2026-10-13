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SC stays trial against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi in Rafale case

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Apresh Kumar Singh sought responses on Gandhi’s petition and asked respondents to reply within four weeks. The court’s order stays the proceedings before the lower court for now.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

SC stays trial against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi in Rafale case
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI)
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got relief from the Supreme Court on Tuesday after it stayed the trial against him in a defamation case linked to his alleged remarks about PM Narendra Modi during the 2018 Rafale controversy.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Apresh Kumar Singh sought responses on Gandhi’s petition and asked respondents to reply within four weeks. The court’s order stays the proceedings before the lower court for now.

Rahul Gandhi accused of calling PM Modi 'chief of thieves' during Rafale debate

The case relates to Gandhi’s 2018 remarks against Prime Minister Modi during the Rafale fighter aircraft deal row. He had allegedly used expressions like “commander-in-thief” and “chief of thieves” while attacking the Prime Minister over the deal.

After the Supreme Court’s order, proceedings before the lower court in the defamation case will remain on hold until further directions. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled after four weeks.

The Bombay High Court on September 8 declined to quash the 2019 summons issued to Rahul Gandhi in the case. It dismissed his petition against the August 28, 2019 order of a Girgaum magistrate directing issuance of process against him based on a complaint by Shrishrimal.

The High Court, however, continued its 2021 order directing the magistrate to defer proceedings for six weeks to allow Gandhi to approach the Supreme Court.

BJP member Shrishrimal opposed Rahul Gandhi's plea in High Court

Before the High Court, Shrishrimal opposed Gandhi’s plea, contending that being a BJP member, he was also aggrieved by the remarks allegedly made against his party’s leader.

As per the complaint, Gandhi defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public speech in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018. It claimed his remarks also amounted to allegations against BJP members and Indian citizens linked to the prime minister.

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