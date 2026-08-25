SC seeks response from 20 rebel TMC MPs on Abhishek Banerjee's plea for early disqualification decision

The disqualification petitions were filed after the 20 TMC MPs allegedly defected to another party. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has so far not taken a decision on those petitions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from 20 rebel Lok Sabha MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on a plea by party leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking early disposal of disqualification petitions filed against them under the anti-defection law.

The disqualification petitions were filed after the 20 TMC MPs allegedly defected to another party. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has so far not taken a decision on those petitions.

In his plea, Banerjee has sought a direction to the Speaker to take an early decision on the pending petitions against the rebel MPs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification for defection.

Rebel TMC MPs responds

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court issued notices to the other respondents, including the 20 rebel MPs, but refrained from issuing notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at this stage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the court not to issue notice to the Speaker immediately, saying he would seek instructions from the Speaker and inform the court.

Accepting the request, the court said it would await further submissions before deciding whether to issue notice to the Speaker.

Justice Bagchi said the court did not want to issue directions to a constitutional authority, but underlined that a decision in such matters should be taken within a reasonable timeframe.

The Supreme Court clarified that for the present, it was issuing notices only to the other parties, and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The case relates to the pending disqualification pleas against the 20 MPs and the demand for a quick decision under the anti-defection law. The court is likely to hear the matter further after getting replies from the concerned parties and after the Solicitor General conveys the Speaker's stand.