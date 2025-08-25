SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral, X clip gives first peek at six-storey 'Krishna Raj' home
PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates to be rolled out by...
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja
Ahead of Asia Cup, Dream11 pulls out as BCCI lead sponsor after passage of online gaming ban, Team India left with no...
Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Fourth arrest made, deceased Nikki Bhati's father-in-law arrested
Want long, shiny hair? Try these 7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth
Akshay Kumar’s quirky Rs 82,756 palazzo grabs attention at Mumbai airport, netizens joke 'bhai mein Ranveer Singh ghus gaye'
Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here
INDIA
The Supreme Court has directed social media influencers to apologise for creating content that mocks people with disabilities. The apex court also instructed influencers to file an affidavit outlining the steps they can take to use their platforms to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.
The Supreme Court has directed social media influencers to apologise for creating content that mocks people with disabilities. The apex court also instructed influencers to file an affidavit outlining the steps they can take to use their platforms to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.
The court observed that Influencers at large have been hurting certain sections of society while stating that commercialising speech should come with responsibility. "Influencers of today should realise that commercialising speech comes with responsibility. The community at large should not be used to hurt certain sections of society," stated the court.
The top has ordered five social media influencers, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Ahllabadia and others, to publicly apologise for mocking people with disabilities. The remarks comes in wake of controversial remarks made by popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of 'India's Got Latent'.