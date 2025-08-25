SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row

The Supreme Court has directed social media influencers to apologise for creating content that mocks people with disabilities. The apex court also instructed influencers to file an affidavit outlining the steps they can take to use their platforms to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

The Supreme Court has directed social media influencers to apologise for creating content that mocks people with disabilities. The apex court also instructed influencers to file an affidavit outlining the steps they can take to use their platforms to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

The court observed that Influencers at large have been hurting certain sections of society while stating that commercialising speech should come with responsibility. "Influencers of today should realise that commercialising speech comes with responsibility. The community at large should not be used to hurt certain sections of society," stated the court.

The top has ordered five social media influencers, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Ahllabadia and others, to publicly apologise for mocking people with disabilities. The remarks comes in wake of controversial remarks made by popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of 'India's Got Latent'.