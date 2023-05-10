Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI Chandrachud from hearing pleas on same-sex marriage

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas.

Reported By:PTI| Edited By: PTI |Source: PTI |Updated: May 10, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI Chandrachud from hearing pleas on same-sex marriage
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court during the hearing, objected to the submissions. (File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking the recusal of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud from hearing the pleas relating to legal validation for same-sex marriages.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas.

One Anson Thomas, who appeared virtually, referred to his letters sent to the CJI on March 13 and April 17 and said Justice Chandrachud should recuse himself in this particular matter.

"Thank you Mr. Thomas, application rejected," said the CJI, who was heading the bench which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court during the hearing, objected to the submissions made seeking recusal of the CJI.

"I have an objection to this (seeking recusal of CJI), leave it at that my lords...," Mehta said, adding, "I object, since he has made these submissions."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.