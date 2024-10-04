Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

Former cricketer, actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

PCOS and PCOD: What's the difference? Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention

Meet richest man of Kanpur with whopping net worth of Rs 14000 crore, he is the mastermind behind...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

Former cricketer, actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

Former cricketer, actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

Dry fruits to eat to manage high-uric levels

Dry fruits to eat to manage high-uric levels

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

HomeIndia

India

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

The judgement was delivered by the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud which overruled earlier judgments in EV Chinnaiah case which had held that sub-classification was not permissible because SC/STs form homogenous classes.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 07:37 PM IST

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court recently rejected the petitions seeking review of the Constitution Bench judgement that ruled that state has power to sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs). The order was delivered by the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. "The review petitions are dismissed. Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013 has been established," the top court said.

The review petition was filed challenging the top court August 1's judgement. On August 1, the Supreme Court ruled by a majority judgement of 6:1 that sub-classification within the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SC/STs) reservation is permissible. As many as six separate opinions were delivered in the case.

The judgement was delivered by the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud which overruled earlier judgments in EV Chinnaiah case which had held that sub-classification was not permissible because SC/STs form homogenous classes. Besides CJI Chandrachud, other judges on the bench were Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma. Justice Bela M Trivedi, in a dissenting opinion said that she disagreed with the majority judgement that sub-classification within the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes is permissible. In a judgement written by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Manoj Misra, they opined that Article 14 of the Constitution permits sub-classification of a class which is not similarly situated for the purpose of the law.

The Supreme Court opined the need of the identifying creamy lawyer in SC/STs as four out of seven judges of Constitution Bench suggested to exclude these people from the benefit of affirmative reservation. Justice BR Gavai had expressed his view that the state must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs). Additionally, the top court said that for a valid exercise of power to sub-classify under Article 16(4) it is required to collect quantifiable data with respect to the inadequacy of representation of the sub-categories in the services of the state.

"The State must collect data on the inadequacy of representation in the "services of the State" because it is used as an indicator of backwardness; and Article 335 of the Constitution is not a limitation on the exercise of power under Articles 16(1) and 16(4). Rather, it is a restatement of the necessity of considering the claims of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in public services. Efficiency of administration must be viewed in a manner which promotes inclusion and equality as required by Article 16(1)," CJI said. "As held in the preceding section, the inadequacy of representation is an indicator of backwardness and thus, to use the cadre as a unit to determine representation alters the purpose of the indicator itself. The state while deciding if the class is adequately represented must calculate adequacy based on effective and not quantitative representation," CJI Chandrachud said. The top court had said, though sub-categorization based on each caste is permissible, we are of the opinion that there can never be a situation where seats are allocated for every caste separately. Though each caste is a separate unit, the social backwardness suffered by each of them is not substantially distinguishable to warrant the State to reserve seats for each caste. If the social backwardness of two or more classes is comparable, they must be grouped together for the purposes of reservation. "Article 14 of the Constitution permits sub-classification of a class which is not similarly situated for the purpose of the law. The court while testing the validity of sub-classification must determine if the class is a homogenous integrated class for fulfilling the objective of the sub-classification. If the class is not integrated for the purpose, the class can be further classified upon the fulfilment of the two-prong intelligible differentia standard," CJI Chandrachud said in its August 1's order. "In Indra Sawhney (supra), this Court did not limit the application of sub-classification only to the Other Backward Class.

This Court upheld the application of the principle to beneficiary classes under Articles 15(4) and 16(4)," CJI Chandrachud said. "Article 341(1) does not create a deeming fiction. The phrase "deemed" is used in the provision to mean that the castes or groups notified by the President shall be "regarded as" the Scheduled Castes. Even if it is accepted that the deeming fiction is used for the creation of a constitutional identity, the only logical consequence that flows from it is that castes included in the list will receive the benefits that the Constitution provides to the Scheduled Castes. The operation of the provision does not create an integrated homogenous class," CJI Chandrachud said in its August 1's order. Sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes does not violate Article 341(2) because the castes are not per se included in or excluded from the List, the top court has held. The top court has said that sub-classification would violate the provision only when either preference or exclusive benefit is provided to certain castes or groups of the Scheduled Castes over all the seats reserved for the class.

The Seven Judge Constitution Bench was dealing with issues relating to the sub-classification of reserved communities like SCs and STs. The Supreme Court was dealing with the constitutional validity of Section 4(5) of the Punjab Act, which depends upon whether any such classification can be made within the class of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or whether they are to be treated as a homogenous class.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Meet Amitabh's heroine, who got Rs 10 for her debut film at 12, was among highest-paid stars, vomited on sets when...

Meet Amitabh's heroine, who got Rs 10 for her debut film at 12, was among highest-paid stars, vomited on sets when...

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

'We do not ask people to get married or...': Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on charges of ‘forcing women to become hermits’

'We do not ask people to get married or...': Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on charges of ‘forcing women to become hermits’

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul in sarees that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement