SC refuses to quash rape charges against Tarun Tejpal, trial to be finished in six months

SC says trial has to take place in time-bound matter.

In a big blow to journalist Tarun Tejpal, the Supreme Court of India has refused to quash the rape charges against him. The Court said that the allegation was serious and such crimes against society require to be tried at the earliest.

The Court duly noted that already there has been a delay in trial. Since charges have been framed in this case by a Goa court, the SC directed the court to complete the trial within six months. Earlier the bench had reserved the verdict after extensive hearing in the case.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh who appeared for Tejpal claimed that it was convenient for anybody to allege sexual assault as he relied on the CCTV footage of the hotel in support of his case.On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Goa police, informed the bench that this was not a fit case to be quashed as there existed a wealth of evidence to nail the accused.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 on allegations leveled by a colleague. In September 2017, charges of rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement were framed against him by Goa trial court.