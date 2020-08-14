SC refuses to hear plea on UP school fees, asks petitioner to move Allahabad HC again

Petitioner Abhisht Kusum Gupta had filed a plea in the high court seeking directions to private schools in UP to not collect monthly fees from parents of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The plea was dismissed by the high court, following which the petitioner moved the top court.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking exemption on paying school fees in Uttar Pradesh, asking the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner had challenged in the apex court the Allahabad High Court order rejecting the plea.

However, a Supreme Court bench hearing the plea asked the applicant to file an appeal in the high court.

Speaking to Zee Media, Gupta said he is grateful towards the Supreme Court that they took the time to listen to his plea and now they will take this fight back to the Allahabad High Court.