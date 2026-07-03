SC refuses to cancel Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail order, says 'Won't go back to jail'. Why?

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to reverse Meghalaya High Court's judgement granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi and said that she would not go back to jail. However, the court has expressed reservations over the manner in which the HC has dealt with the case.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to reverse Meghalaya High Court's judgement granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi and said that she would not go back to jail. Sonam Raghuvanshi is the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

Why SC refused to send Sonam to jail?

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the Meghalaya government's appeal challenging the High Court's bail order in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu issued a notice to Sonam but declined to stay the bail order, noting that she had already been released from custody. “Prima facie, we would have stayed the order of bail, but since she has already been released, we would not want to intervene,” note the court. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 9.

However, the bench expressed its reservation over the manner in which the high court's order granted bail. Sonam is currently in Shillong following the bail conditions imposed by the trial court. Sonam was granted bail by the trial court, which was later upheld by the Meghalaya High Court.

What did the court argue?

"Only later did you raise this ground. Is the court justified in granting bail on the technical ground that the wrong provision was cited, especially when bail had earlier been rejected on merits?" Justice Sundresh asked.

The Supreme Court stated that it was prima facie inclined to stay the bail order, particularly since this was not a case where the grounds of arrest had not been furnished to Sonam. It, however, decided against passing an interim order of stay after taking into account the fact that Sonam had already been released on bail, had spent some time in incarceration and had sought time to respond to the Meghalaya government's plea.

"We are conscious of the fact that she was in incarceration for a while. We know that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Regardless of how heinous the crime is, we will try to think of a balanced approach."The Court also took into account that Sonam had already been released pursuant to the High Court's order and said that the allegations against her were ultimately a matter to be decided during the trial."She's released now? It's a matter to be decided in the trial. When she's released, we can't order..."

The case is linked with the murder of 29-year-old Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025. Initially, the news of the couple missing came soon after they checked out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23.

Raja's body was later recovered from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was traced days later in Uttar Pradesh.