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SC questions police over Delhi gang-rape, asks to ensure 'every women should feel safe even at 10 PM'

The court intervened amid a series of cases involving women and minors in NCR. It had taken suo motu cognisance on September 28 of incidents including the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

SC questions police over Delhi gang-rape, asks to ensure 'every women should feel safe even at 10 PM'
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI)
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Every woman in Delhi must feel safe in public spaces and public transport, the Supreme Court stressed on Monday, directing the Union government and Delhi Police to take effective measures to ensure safety in the national capital.

“We must ensure every woman in NCT Delhi feels safe, whether walking at 10 PM or travelling by metro or road,” a bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala said while hearing a suo motu case concerning recent rape and sexual assault incidents in Delhi-NCR.

SC takes note of crimes against women, minors in Delhi-NCR

The court intervened amid a series of cases involving women and minors in NCR. It had taken suo motu cognisance on September 28 of incidents including the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji, a minor's alleged gang rape in Swaroop Nagar and alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old in a bus from Greater Noida to Delhi.

The bench had observed that public spaces such as parks, roads and buses could not be allowed to turn into "zones of high risk" and questioned whether lessons from the 2012 Nirbhaya case had been learnt. It linked public safety to the fundamental right to life with dignity and without violence under Article 21.

Gang rape near Kalkaji Mandir raises safety concern

The alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park on September 21 triggered widespread protests and renewed scrutiny of security in Delhi's parks. A subsequent DDA safety audit found that of 736 DDA-managed parks, only 16 had CCTV coverage. As many as 190 parks were classified as high-risk, 520 were found to need additional lighting and 323 to need additional CCTV cameras.

The audit also highlighted problems related to boundary security, gates, toilets and abandoned structures. Over 30 locations at Aastha Kunj alone have been identified for installation of CCTV cameras, with officials noting that the park has isolated stretches and dense vegetation that complicate surveillance.

The Supreme Court also flagged a "systemic failure" by the Delhi government and police to guarantee basic public safety, and sought an audit of public spaces in the capital.

Its latest observation comes amid a growing debate on women's safety, focusing not only on policing but also on whether women can freely use public spaces after dark.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said women's safety cannot come at the cost of restricting girls and women. She called for better lighting, CCTV coverage and more security at vulnerable locations, and for expediting cases involving women and girls.

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