SC questions govt over unprecedented curbs in Delhi ahead of CJP protests, says, 'You can't use a sledgehammer to kill a fly'

The Supreme Court questioned sweeping restrictions in Delhi ahead of the October 10 CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saying Metro and train services cannot be completely shut down.

The Supreme Court on Friday heard an urgent mention challenging restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal asking the apex court, “What is happening to my country?” The apex court questioned the government over unprecedented curbs, stating, "You can't use a sledgehammer to kill a fly."

Supreme Court questions government ahead of CJP protest

The top court told the Centre that Metro and train services cannot be completely shut down, while stressing that commuters, including students and elderly people, have a right to basic public transport facilities and asked authorities to reduce the number of closed Metro stations. Acknowledging the authorities’ right to impose security measures, the court said restrictions must be proportionate and directed officials to reassess road closures and identify areas where curbs are necessary. It said Metro train frequency could be reduced, but services should not be completely stopped.

"Young people, elderly all travel. Commuters have a right to basic facilities," the court told the Centre's lawyer, asking for the number of closed Metro stations to be brought down. "There is a distinction between restriction and complete closure," said the court.

"We are primarily concerned about the complete closure of these metro station entrances. Our concern is not about any specific protester or individual; rather, it is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who travel to Delhi from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi, and South Delhi for their livelihoods," CJI Surya Kant told the Solicitor General.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that he would consult the government and that proportionate measures would be taken. Restrictions had been announced at 57 Metro stations, while several trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations were cancelled ahead of the proposed protest.

Sibal, appearing for CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, flagged the cancellation of trains to Delhi, closure of metro stations, internet curbs and restrictions on hotel bookings. “What is happening to my country?” he asked, urging the court to take up the matter urgently. “All trains have been cancelled, 57 metro stations are shut, people are being denied accommodation in hotels, and Nizamuddin has been closed. RWAs are reportedly being told not to allow people to step out. What is happening to my country? This is a peaceful protest. How can this be allowed to happen?” said Sibal.

About CJP protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a protest in Delhi on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Despite the Delhi Police officially denying permission for the gathering, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the demonstration will proceed as scheduled.

(With inputs from ANI)