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SC questions FSSAI for not putting warning labels of salt, sugar, saturated fats on packaged foods, warns of passing order

SC slammed FSSAI for delaying warning labels on packaged foods high in sugar, salt and fat. Court gave 2 weeks to decide, citing consumer and children's health.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

SC questions FSSAI for not putting warning labels of salt, sugar, saturated fats on packaged foods, warns of passing order
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On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked FSSAI, 'Don't you want people to stay healthy?' while rapping the regulator for postponing warning labels on packaged foods high in fat, sugar and salt. The bench said consumers, especially children, deserve clear information.

SC questions FSSAI's delay

A PIL requesting front-of-pack warning labels for goods rich in sugar, salt, and saturated fat was being heard by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The court strongly objected to the FSSAI's reluctance. The bench questioned, 'Are you taking the court for a toss?' It claimed that the regulator can be influenced by pressure from food makers.

The judges clarified that there was no marketing targeting involved. The bench stated, 'The point is that consumers should have adequate information before buying.' 'So far, what have you done? We are aware of the strain you are under. The Centre and FSSAI were asked by the court, 'Will you do it on your own or should we pass an order?' Two weeks have been allotted to the Centre and FSSAI to present their final ruling before the Supreme Court.

FSSAI cites issues with Indian foods

Speaking on behalf of the Centre and FSSAI, Additional Solicitor General Brijender Chahar stated that warning labels might cause issues. He maintained that a lot of traditional Indian dishes are inherently rich in fat or salt. The bench was not persuaded. 'You don't want the citizens of this nation to stay healthy? The court questioned, 'More specifically, growing children?'

It further questioned why customers' access to information should be determined by the business interests of producers. 'Manufacturers may not like this because it may affect their business,' the bench stated. 'But consumers will still have the choice to buy or not.'

Also read: Teacher booked in Muzaffarpur for allegedly beating wife over second marriage; probe underway

No consensus so far

There was no agreement on the labelling scheme; FSSAI had already informed the court. The Indian Nutrition Rating system was taken into consideration by its expert committee, which also received over 14,000 opinions from interested parties. Before making a conclusion, FSSAI stated that additional research and consultations were being taken into consideration. The Supreme Court stated that the objective is straightforward: assist individuals in making knowledgeable dietary decisions.

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