SC pulls up Centre on mandatory CoWin registration for COVID-19 vaccination, says this

The Supreme Court asked some serious questions to the Centre on Sunday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine procurement policy and CoWIN portal. While flagging the flaws in the vaccination policy, SC asked the centre the need of making CoWin registration mandatory without keeping Digital India’s ground reality in mind.

A special bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice S Ravindrabhat asked that since the centre has made CoWin registration compulsory for vaccination against COVID-19, how is it going to address the issue of the digital divide facing the country.

As quoted by the news agency, “You keep on saying the situation is dynamic but policymakers must have their ears on the ground. You keep on saying digital India, but the situation is actually different in rural areas. How will an illiterate labourer from Jharkhand get registered in Rajasthan? Tell us how you will address this digital divide,” the bench sought to know from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

It added, “You must smell the coffee and see what is happening across the country. You must know the ground situation and change the policy accordingly. If we had to do it, we would have done it 15-20 days back.”

Mehta replied that registration is mandatory to trace the person for a second dose. In rural areas, there are community centres where a person can get registered to get a jab.

The bench asked Mehta to place the policy document on record. SC was hearing suo motu case on the management of the COVID situation.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court also questioned the government about the prices of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the ANI tweet, “Supreme Court hears issues relating to COVID19, asks the Centre about the rationale for dual price policy for vaccines. SC says there needs to be one price for vaccines across the nation, also pulls up Centre on procurement of vaccines & mandatory registration on CoWIN app”