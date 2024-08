India

SC overturns controversial Calcutta HC ruling asking girls to 'control sexual urges'

SC restored the conviction of the man who was acquitted by the high court for raping a minor girl with whom he had a 'romantic affair'.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the controversial Calcutta High Court judgment, which advised adolescent girls to 'control sexual urges'. SC restored the conviction of the man who was acquitted by the high court for raping a minor girl with whom he had a 'romantic affair'.

