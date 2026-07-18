SC on SIR: Voter roll deletion can't be used to deny PDS, ration and other benefits

SC on Friday said deletion from electoral roll does not mean loss of citizenship. CJI Surya Kant said ECI must refer such cases to Centre for citizenship adjudication. The court issued notice on a WB Congress plea seeking faster disposal of 3.4 million appeals after SIR deletions led to loss of PDS,

The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that being removed from the electoral roll does not automatically mean a person loses citizenship. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said its earlier judgment upholding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar places a duty on the Election Commission of India.

“Our judgment is clear. The ECI has full control over the electoral roll. However, that does not result in loss of citizenship per se. They have a corresponding duty to refer it to the ministry of the Central government department for adjudication of the citizenship status,” the CJI said.

Plea from West Bengal over 3.4 million appeals

The court issued notice while hearing a petition by Prasenjit Bose of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued the case.

The plea seeks a mechanism for early disposal of over 3.4 million appeals. These are from West Bengal voters who were excluded from the electoral roll under SIR and have since lost access to subsidised ration, PDS and the Annapurna cash transfer scheme.

Sankaranarayanan told the court that despite the SC’s clarification, the West Bengal government has issued at least 3 orders cutting benefits for deleted voters. He added that 19 tribunals were set up by the Supreme Court to hear these appeals, but there is no official data on how many have been resolved. The petition also asked the court to make public the SOP for these tribunals.

Court’s observations and next steps

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the SOP was for internal use and is being handled by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice. “The concern is on the reasonable rate of disposal of appeals,” the bench noted.

With West Bengal’s local body elections likely to begin by December, the petition requested a time-bound decision and an increase in tribunals from 19 to 42. It also flagged voters placed on a ‘logical discrepancy’ suspect list. The court agreed to hear the matter with other pending petitions challenging SIR in West Bengal next month. Sankaranarayanan urged an early hearing, saying, “Our worry is that SIR deletion is being used to deny them benefits.”