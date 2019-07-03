SC notice to Odisha govt on timing of KALIA scheme

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Union Government and several state governments over the launch of direct cash transfer benefit schemes to farmers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Chief Election Commissioner. Among the states which have been issued notice are Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana.

While the notices were issued in response to a petition questioning the Constitutional validity of the announcement and implementation of direct cash transfer benefit schemes just before the general elections.

The petition has been filed by Dr Pentapati Pulla Rao of Telangana who questioned Rythu Bandhu launched by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and PM KISAN Yojana launched by the Centre among others.

Under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, farmers get Rs 5,000 financial assistance per crop. A farm household is entitled to get Rs 10,000 per year for two crops (Kharif and Rabi).

Meanwhile, Congress's Odidha Legislature Party leader in Narasingha Mishra came down heavily on the ruling BJD and accused it of misleading the farmers in the name of KALIA.

"You (govt) are giving Rs 10,000 to a farmer's family per year under KALIA. Why do you not raise the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2500 per quintal? A farmer owning five acres will get additional Rs 60,000 if he gets MSP at par with Chhattisgarh," he said.