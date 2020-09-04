SC junks 1984 riots convict Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking interim bail

The 73-year-old former Congress leader was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018.

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the petition of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Hearing the petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that it is not necessary to get hospitalised. 'Sorry. We are not inclined. Dismissed,' the court said.

Appearing for Kumar, Senior advocate Vikas Singh argued that he has been in jail for 20 months and has lost nearly 16 kg weight so he should be granted interim bail on health grounds so that he can recover from past ailments.

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area of Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.