SC judge slams SIR, Bhuyan says, large scale disenfranchisement 'would strike at heart of Constitution'

Addressing the NALSAR Moot Court Valedictory in Hyderabad, Justice Bhuyan said any process that disenfranchises millions of Indians is inherently arbitrary and cannot be justified by whataboutery.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said taking away voting rights of Indian citizens on a large scale would strike "at the very heart of the Constitution" and reduce them to "second class citizens in their own country".

The remarks come amid reports of mass deletions during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of eligible voters being targeted for removal.

Addressing the NALSAR Moot Court Valedictory in Hyderabad, Justice Bhuyan said any process that disenfranchises millions of Indians is inherently arbitrary and cannot be justified by whataboutery.

“It strikes at the very heart of the Constitution and I would go to the extent of saying that it is a negation of the constitutional order which we have adopted under the Constitution of India," he said.

Justice Bhuyan said wholesale disenfranchisement would violate Articles 326 and 14 of the Constitution.

“The Indian Constitution does not provide for two classes of citizens: citizens with voting rights and citizens without voting rights,” he said.

Voting right for all above 18 under Article 326

Under Article 326, elections are to be held on the basis of adult suffrage, entitling every Indian aged 18 and above to register as a voter. Article 14 guarantees equality before law and equal protection of laws and guards against arbitrary action by the state.

Justice Bhuyan said no authority can interfere with Article 326 and no court can condone such interference, stressing that nobody is above the Constitution.

He said the right to vote lies at the heart of the Constitution's basic structure and cannot be delinked from citizenship. Stripping a citizen of voting rights or removing their name from the electoral roll, he said, would be "like taking out the soul from the body".

Voting, he said, gives every adult citizen a say in governance, regardless of their background or social standing.

Recalling BR Ambedkar's view, Justice Bhuyan said Ambedkar had argued that adult suffrage should be part of the Constitution itself, not left to parliamentary legislation.

The Constituent Assembly's move to adopt universal adult franchise, he said, reflected India's long struggle against foreign domination and its dedication to democracy.