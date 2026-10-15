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Supreme Court issues notice to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECI; What may Modi govt do now?

Supreme Court issues notice to ECI and CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders' petition challenging Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and voter deletions.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

Supreme Court issues notice to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECI; What may Modi govt do now?
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The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Election Commission of India and others on petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, challenging poll panel’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions.

Court sought responses from ECI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Court also expressed strong objections to conduct of one of 13 petitioners who challenged manner in which ECI is conducting SIR.

“We would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct on next date,” said CJI while issuing notice.

Opposition leaders file plea against SIR

On October 12, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with other INDIA bloc leaders filed petition before Supreme Court against ECI.

Petitioners include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, among others.

Petition registered as W.P.(C) No. 001351/2026 was filed October 12 and registered on October 13 after procedural defects addressed.

What petition seeks

It seeks judicial examination of whether decisions were taken in accordance with Article 324 of Constitution, 2023 law governing Election Commission and SC ruling in T.N. Seshan vs Union of India.

Among reliefs, petition asks court to ensure no elector is deleted without notice and opportunity of hearing, and to direct publication booth-wise of deleted electors along with reasons and demographic details.

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