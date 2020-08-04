SC instructs Centre, states to provide timely pension, essentials to senior citizens amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court has directed Centre and state governments to provide timely old age pension, mask, sanitisers and essential goods and services to all senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 crisis.

The bench was headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. He asked the state governments to take the necessary steps as senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 pandemic are in need of these amenities.

Apex court also urged the state governments to maintain proper COVID-19 safety precautions in old age homes. The bench further emphasised on the fact that caregivers there are well equipped with masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, and sanitisers.

The order came on a fresh application filed on former Union Law Minister Ashwini Kumar`s pending public interest litigation (PIL), which highlighted the plight of the elderly in the country.

During the hearing, Kumar told the bench that during COVID-19 situation food water, medicines, masks, and other facilities should be provided to elderly people, especially those who are living alone as they are finding it difficult to access food, market, and medicines.

Last year in December, the top court had directed the Centre to prepare a pan-India report on the number of old-age homes and the kind of medical and geriatric care facilities being provided to them. The court had also suggested a relook at the pension for the nation`s elderly that is more in keeping with the times.

