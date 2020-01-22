Headlines

SC hearing on CAA LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to issue stay without hearing Centre

In total, the SC will hear over 140 petitions regarding the matter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 11:46 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A 3-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard the matter.

In total, over 140 petitions were presented to SC regarding the matter.

Earlier, in December, the Supreme Court refused to stay the implementation of the act and poster the matter for hearing on January 22 (today).   

Live Updates:

11:39 AM IST, January 22

Supreme Court asks Centre to file reply in four weeks.

 

11:31 AM IST, January 22

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on fresh petitions filed challenging the Act.

 

11:20 AM IST, January 22

 Apex court says won't issue a stay without hearing Centre 

11:11 AM IST, January 22

CJI Bobde says that we may ask govt to issue some temporary permits for the time being. AG asks the court to freeze filing further petitions, as over 140 petitions have been filed and others who wish to be heard, may file intervention application.

 

11:09 AM IST, January 22

Attorney General KK Venugopal says, Centre has prepared a preliminary affidavit that will be filed today. AM Singhvi says, UP has started the process, it is irrevocable as once citizenship is granted it can’t be taken back

 

11:01 AM IST, January 22

SC starts hearing the petition on CAA.  Kapil Sibal asks the apex court to whether this case should be referred to the Constitution Bench

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate are among the several parties that have filed petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries. 

 

