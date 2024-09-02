Twitter
SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

The court also directed that Bibhav Kumar not be reinstated as a personal assistant or given any official assignment in the CM office.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the chief minister's office.

The top court also restrained Kumar from entering the chief minister's residence till all witnesses have been examined. Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

While denying him bail, the high court had said the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground has been made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, it had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

