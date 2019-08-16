SC fumes over defective PILs challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing of petitions that challenged the abrogation of Article 370. Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi were hearing PILs that sought lifting of communication ban in the valley. The petitions will now be listed next week for hearing.

Lawyer ML Sharma was at the receiving end of CJI's anger against filing frivolous PILs. CJI told Sharma, "What kind of petition is this? I tried to read the petition for half an hour and could not understand it. We should dismiss this, but we don't want to because it will have an effect on other petitions". While a lawyer suggested the CJI To impose a heavy cost on serial PIL man Sharma, Gogoi refused to fine him looking at Sharma's deteriorating health conditions. Sharma was seen in court wearing black glasses due to an injury in his right eye and head covered in a handkerchief. SC has allowed petitioner ML Sharma to amend the petition and it is expected to be heard now with similar other petitions.

6 similar petitions have been filed related to the new developing changes in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. Another petition that challenges complete lockdown has been listed for hearing next week. During the hearing, CJI Ranjan Gogoi was fuming with anger at the visible defects in the petitions. "Four other petitions on Jammu and Kashmir also have defects which are yet to be cured. We accommodate you in between Ayodhya hearing and this is what we get in return", remarked CJI. The court wondered that in a matter as serious as this, how such defective petitions are being filed.

In the meanwhile, additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the court that restrictions are being gradually lifted in the valley. "Please trust your security agencies. We are reviewing the situation every day. We are working with the best interest in mind", he said. SC said that it would like to give the government some more time as it read reports that the situation is gradually improving.

Supreme court was hearing a plea that challenged the presidential order which had paved the way for bifurcation of the stateJammu and Kashmir into two union territories - union territory of jammu & kashmir, and union territory of Ladakh. Another petition was filed by Kashmir times journalist seeking lifting of restrictions on communication services and movement .The plea states that the continuing restrictions were "Excessive, disproportionate and gross abuse of state power".

Additional inputs from Abraham Thomas