SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

INDIA
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the functioning of Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre run by Reliance Foundation in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The SIT will be led by former judge Justice J Chelameswar and will submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15.
The court asked the SIT to investigate several aspects of the centre’s operations, including how animals—particularly elephants—were acquired from within India and abroad. The panel has also been tasked with reviewing whether the centre is adhering to the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as well as rules governing zoos.
The top court passed its order on a plea filed by one CR Jaya Sukin, who alleged that animals are being unlawfully acquired and kept in the Vantara wildlife centre. The plea has alleged that animals, including elephants, birds and other endangered species, are being smuggled into Vantara in the name of providing a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility.
"Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose", the SC added.
However, it stated that in the light of allegations made in the plea that statutory authorities or courts are unwilling to fulfil their mandate, especially without verifying the factual situation, it found it appropriate to call for an independent factual inquiry to establish any alleged violation in Vantara.
The order was passed by a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale.
With ANI inputs