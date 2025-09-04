Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeIndia

INDIA

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said it was a serious matter while referring to videos of vast numbers of timber logs washed down the hills by flood waters in Himachal Pradesh.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern about the floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab and observed that there is illegal felling of trees in the hills.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said it was a serious matter while referring to videos of vast numbers of timber logs washed down the hills by flood waters in Himachal Pradesh.

The bench issued notices to the Centre through Ministries of Environment and Jal Shakti, National Disaster Management Authority, NHAI, states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. From the media reports, it is also noted that during the flood, a huge number of wooden logs were flowing around. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of the trees, which has been going on up hills," observed CJI Gavai.

We are seeing the pictures of Punjab; the entire fields and villages are eradicated. Development has to be balanced, said the bench.

The apex court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take note of the issue, adding that it appears a "grave issue".

"SG, please take note of this. It appears as a serious issue. A large number of wooden logs were seen to be falling around, and it shows illegal felling of trees," said the bench.

Solicitor General replied that he will speak to the secretary of the environment ministry and the chief secretaries on the issue.

"We have interfered with nature so much that now nature is giving back now," Mehta said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Anamika Rana seeking the formation of guidelines or an SIT enquiry to prevent future disasters.

The plea also sought a direction to protect the pristine ecology of the Himalayan states, while raising concerns about the occurrences of landslides and flash floods, particularly in the Himalayan region.

"The Central and state governments, despite having dedicated disaster authorities, have no plan in place to prevent or mitigate the losses due to these disasters, whose frequency has increased of late. Further disregard of hill road manual, encroachment on water bodies, etc., are also contributing to the increase in frequency of these disasters," it added.

Further, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Jal Shakti have also failed in their duty to protect the pristine ecology and the rivers of the Himalayan region from degradation, added the plea.
The PIL sought the formation of an SIT involving experts to find out the reasons for these disasters and to determine the responsibilities of the officials, and also to suggest measures that may help to protect and preserve the pristine and delicate ecology of the Himalayan states and which will also help in the enforcement of the Rights given under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

It sought an inquiry into the irregularities, breaches, and non-compliances with various environmental laws, as well as road construction and development guidelines, and the role of officials and functionaries concerned with road and highway construction projects that have led to disasters in the states in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

It sought the constitution of an independent expert committee to carry out geological, geo-technical and environmental, ecological investigation into all road/highway projects where landslides have occurred and assess the causes of floods and flashfloods in the rivers, streams in these states and recommend remediation, restoration, and rejuvenation. 

(ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore PLA's military might?
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with...
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'
Amid Trump 50% tariff on India, Russia's Putin issues BIG statement
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE