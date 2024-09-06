Twitter
US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

NPCI launches 'UPI circle', check what it is and how it works

'In safe hands...' Muhammad Yunus won't turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan, sends message to India

US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  PHOTOS
  ENTERTAINMENT
Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh's Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh's Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Hina Khan diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, says, 'it is hard when you can't...'

Hina Khan diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, says, 'it is hard when you can't...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that the accused, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, has no locus to impleaded in the plea.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh challenging the Calcutta High Court order dismissing his plea to be added as a party to a petition alleging financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure.

On August 23, the high court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said as an accused Ghosh, has no locus to impleaded in the plea.

"As an accused, you have no locus to intervene in the PIL, where the Calcutta high court is monitoring the investigation," the bench said.

The murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

The high court's August 23 order had come on a petition by the former deputy superintendent of the facility, Akhtar Ali, who had requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial misconduct at the hospital during the tenure of Ghosh.

The high court had also dismissed Ghosh's plea to be added as a party in the petition, holding that he was not a "necessary party" in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
