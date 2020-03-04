SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict in poll affidavit case

Headlines

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlock Radiant Winter Skin: Seize Independence Day Deals for a Season of Nourishment and Savings

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

HomeIndia

India

SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict in poll affidavit case

A three-judge Supreme Court bench said that there was no ground to review the verdict pronounced last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2020, 12:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

A three-judge apex court bench said that there was no ground to review the verdict pronounced last year.

"We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed," a bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in its order issued on February 18. The order was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.

A city-based lawyer Satish Uke has filed an application in a Nagpur court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis for not disclosing all criminal cases in his nomination papers in 2014.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits during 2014 assembly election which he contested from South West Nagpur constituency.

Uke claimed that Fadnavis had filed his affidavit in Form 26 in 2014 as he filed nomination papers in which he concealed two pending criminal cases.

His plea was dismissed by a lower court, a decision upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Uke moved the Supreme Court which overturned the high court order on October 1 and directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application.

On November 1, the magistrate's court restored Uke's application and said on November 4 that the case would be held as a summary criminal case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s richest person ever, had much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Gautam Singhania

DNA TV Show: Chandrayaan-3 only 163 km away from Moon, nears touchdown

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

This Pakistani cricketer lost all his wealth, drove taxi in Australia; once dismissed Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sehwag

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE