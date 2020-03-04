SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict in poll affidavit case

A three-judge Supreme Court bench said that there was no ground to review the verdict pronounced last year.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

"We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed," a bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in its order issued on February 18. The order was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.

A city-based lawyer Satish Uke has filed an application in a Nagpur court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis for not disclosing all criminal cases in his nomination papers in 2014.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits during 2014 assembly election which he contested from South West Nagpur constituency.

Uke claimed that Fadnavis had filed his affidavit in Form 26 in 2014 as he filed nomination papers in which he concealed two pending criminal cases.

His plea was dismissed by a lower court, a decision upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Uke moved the Supreme Court which overturned the high court order on October 1 and directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application.

On November 1, the magistrate's court restored Uke's application and said on November 4 that the case would be held as a summary criminal case.