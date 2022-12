Defamation suit: SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea against Assam CM Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bar and Bench reported.

Sarma had filed the case against Sisodia after he alleged malpractice in giving contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits at above market prices by his wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma.