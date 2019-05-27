SC dismisses BSP MP Atul Rai's plea seeking protection from arrest in rape case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition of BSP leader Atul Rai seeking protection from arrest in connection with a rape case.

A vacation bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose dismissed the petition of Rai "We dismiss the petition," CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.Rai has won Ghosi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh on the BSP ticket in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. He is absconding after the Allahabad High Court turned down his plea seeking anticipatory bail in an alleged rape case on May 8.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Rai in Varanasi in an alleged rape case on May 1. Rai had approached the top court's vacation bench, seeking anticipatory bail and for quashing of the FIR registered against him.

When the CJI asked Rai's lawyer how many cases have been registered against his client, the lawyer said there are 16 cases registered against his client. Rai, in his petition, has stated that FIR registered against him was "politically motivated" to prevent him from campaigning in the General Elections and eventually sabotage his prospect as a candidate from Ghosi constituency. The victim, in her complaint against the BSP leader, has alleged that Rai sexually assaulted her.