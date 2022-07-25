SC dismisses Azam Khan’s plea to quash charge sheet in fake birth certificate case of son

File photo

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the charge sheet in the fake birth certificate case of his son, Abdullah Azam.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath said it does not find any reason to interfere with the order of the high court.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them, alleging that Abdullah Khan got two fake birth certificates issued through fraudulent means from two different places.

In an FIR lodged by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019, it was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

Who is Abdullah Azam?

Abdullah Azam was elected to the state assembly in the previous polls, too, but the Allahabad High Court had cancelled the election on the ground that he was less than the required 25 years of age at the time of filing his nomination. Azam Khan is a 10-term MLA from the Rampur Assembly constituency.

Azam Khan, the foremost Muslim politician from the state, was lodged in jail for 27 months in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, before being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in a cheating case in May this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

