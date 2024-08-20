Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: SC directs setting up of 14-member task force for doctors' safety, here's full list

The Supreme Court has directed the establishment of a national task force to ensure the safety of doctors, following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical college in Kolkata.

The remarks of the top court come as it took suo motu cognizance of the incident.

The members of the task force are:

1. Vice Admiral Arti Sarin

2. Dr. D Nageshwara Reddy

3. Dr. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS

4. Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHAS (Bengaluru)

5. Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director, AIIMS (Jodhpur)

6. Dr Saumitra Rawat, Gangaram Hospital

7. Prof. Anita Saxena

8. Dr. Pallavi Saple

9. Dr Padma Srivastava

10. Cabinet Secretary, Government of India

11. Central Secretary, Home

12. Central Secretary, Health

13. Chairman, National Medical Commission

14. President, National Board of Examination

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case:

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead and half-naked in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The post-mortem report, confirming rape, suggested that there were grave injuries in her private parts, with her pelvic girdle broken and legs wide open.

An accused, Sanjay Roy who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested by the Kolkata police and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency entrusted with the matter.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered nationwide protests with people descending to streets to protest against the same and demand justice for the deceased victim.

What did the SC say?

The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, condemned the incident and remarked that the nation cannot wait for another rape to change things on ground.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court the there is a complete failure of law and order in West Bengal.

"Let West Bengal not be in denial mode, complete failure of law and order in state", Tushar Mehta said in SC.