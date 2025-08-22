SC directs election commission on SIR electoral rolls in Bihar, says, 'Accept 11 documents or...'

While hearing a plea on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on August 22, the Supreme Court has directed election commission to accept the online applications of people who are excluded from the draft electoral roll.

While hearing a plea on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on August 22, the Supreme Court on India has directed election commission (EC) to accept the online applications of people who are excluded from the draft electoral roll. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, directed that their inclusion can be done through online mode and physical submission of forms is not necessary. SC directed to accept 11 documents or Aadhar card during online form submission.

Supreme court said that “…to issue specific directions to BLAs [booth level agents] to assist voters for submission of requisite forms alongwith any of the 11 documents OR Aadhaar card. In order to facilitate the voters, all above-mentioned political parties to be impleaded as respondents,” LiveLaw quoted the Supreme Court.

SC directs political parties to assist voters

SC has also directed the 12 recognised political parties in the Bihar to instruct their Booth Level Agents to assist the persons in their respective booths for the submission of the forms. Apex court also slams political parties for their lack of involvement in involvement in correcting the names of voters deleted from SIR electoral roll. They expressed surprise over only two ojections from about 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents of political parties. To which some parties replied that that the officers were not acknowledging the objections given by the BLAs.