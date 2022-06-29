Search icon
BREAKING: Setback for Uddhav Thackeray, SC declines to stay floor test in Maharashtra Assembly

SC was hearing Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against Maharashtra Governor's direction to Thackeray govt to take a floor test on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

File photo

Supreme Court Wednesday declined to stay a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30.

The apex court was hearing Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

The court also allowed jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow. 

Earlier in the day, the bench had taken note of submissions of Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove the majority at 11 am on Thursday.

