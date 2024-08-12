'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

The Supreme Court, on Monday, declined a plea moved by a group of students seeking a stay on the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam and hold a re-test on August 21.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, i.e., August 12, turned down the petition against the central government's decision to cancel the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams in the wake of alleged irregularities and purported paper leaks, stating that it will only add to 'uncertainty and result in utter chaos'.

The petitioners had challenged the union government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam, held on June 18, and conduct a fresh examination on August 21.

While noting that two months have passed since the first decision, the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, remarked that entertaining the plea would only 'add to uncertainty and result in utter chaos'.

The bench, observing that around nine lakh students are gearing up for the UGC-NET re-test while only 47 of them had challenged it, stated that cancellation cannot be challenged at this far stage.

The apex court stressed that the students appearing for the exam must have some kind of 'certainty now'.

The central government announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam on June 19, a day after it was held, taking into consideration the allegations of alleged paper leaks and irregularities in conducting the test. Later, the centre entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the matter.

Meanwhile, the top court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, moved by an advocate, sought directions to stay the re-test until the CBI completes its probe.

In June, the allegations of purported irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG triggered a massive row across the country with the opposition putting the ruling party in the docks.

The central government had handed over the matter to the CBI for investigation.