'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindenburg vs Adani issue may reach Supreme Court again; petitioner says...

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

Sunita Williams’ husband finally breaks his silence over NASA astronaut being stuck in space for over...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

10 countries with highest Hindu population

10 countries with highest Hindu population

7 birds that lay colorful eggs

7 birds that lay colorful eggs

Tips to avoid sleep paralysis

Tips to avoid sleep paralysis

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

HomeIndia

India

'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

The Supreme Court, on Monday, declined a plea moved by a group of students seeking a stay on the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam and hold a re-test on August 21.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 05:39 PM IST

'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Supreme Court, on Monday, i.e., August 12, turned down the petition against the central government's decision to cancel the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams in the wake of alleged irregularities and purported paper leaks, stating that it will only add to 'uncertainty and result in utter chaos'. 

    The petitioners had challenged the union government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam, held on June 18, and conduct a fresh examination on August 21. 

    While noting that two months have passed since the first decision, the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, remarked that entertaining the plea would only 'add to uncertainty and result in utter chaos'. 

    The bench, observing that around nine lakh students are gearing up for the UGC-NET re-test while only 47 of them had challenged it, stated that cancellation cannot be challenged at this far stage. 

    The apex court stressed that the students appearing for the exam must have some kind of 'certainty now'. 

    The central government announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam on June 19, a day after it was held, taking into consideration the allegations of alleged paper leaks and irregularities in conducting the test. Later, the centre entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the matter. 

    Meanwhile, the top court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, moved by an advocate, sought directions to stay the re-test until the CBI completes its probe. 

    In June, the allegations of purported irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG triggered a massive row across the country with the opposition putting the ruling party in the docks. 

    The central government had handed over the matter to the CBI for investigation. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

    Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

    Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

    Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

    In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

    In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

    Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

    Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

    Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once, enjoy calling, extra data for 3 months, price of plan is just Rs

    Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once, enjoy calling, extra data for 3 months, price of plan is just Rs

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

    Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

    Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement