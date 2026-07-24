FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission; What changes

SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission

Dulhaniya Le Aayegi movie review: Khushalii Kumar's rom-com brings simple family entertainers back, Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra shine as scene-stealers

Dulhaniya Le Aayegi review: Khushalii's rom-com brings simple entertainers back

Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests: 'Students' voices should not be suppressed'

Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission; What changes

The Supreme Court on Friday prohibited the social media posting of court proceedings without prior permission from concerned court. However, the court clarified that direction would not affect news reporting of court proceedings.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission; What changes
SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission; What changes (Source: Filephoto/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Friday prohibited the social media posting of court proceedings without prior permission from concerned court. However, the court clarified that direction would not affect news reporting of court proceedings.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana passed an interim order to the effect that "there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, posting, re-posting, uploading or monetisation of audio/video recordings of the judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without the prior permission of the Registrar General of the concerned High Courts or the Secretary General of the Supreme Court."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission; What changes
SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission
Dulhaniya Le Aayegi movie review: Khushalii Kumar's rom-com brings simple family entertainers back, Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra shine as scene-stealers
Dulhaniya Le Aayegi review: Khushalii's rom-com brings simple entertainers back
Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests: 'Students' voices should not be suppressed'
Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University advisory on Jantar Mantar protests
Vijay's wife Sangeetha spotted at Jana Nayagan screening? Truth behind viral video
Vijay's wife Sangeetha spotted at Jana Nayagan screening?
Canada horror: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman From Punjab Allegedly Strangled To Death By Live-In Partner; prob under
Canada horror: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman From Punjab Allegedly
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement