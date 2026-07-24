SC crackdown on viral court clips, bans editing and posting without permission; What changes

The Supreme Court on Friday prohibited the social media posting of court proceedings without prior permission from concerned court. However, the court clarified that direction would not affect news reporting of court proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Friday prohibited the social media posting of court proceedings without prior permission from concerned court. However, the court clarified that direction would not affect news reporting of court proceedings.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana passed an interim order to the effect that "there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, posting, re-posting, uploading or monetisation of audio/video recordings of the judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without the prior permission of the Registrar General of the concerned High Courts or the Secretary General of the Supreme Court."