Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of Ccollusion between Army and terrorists

Big relief for Ramdev, Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved as Supreme Court...

Gavaskar names finest sportsperson India ever produced, not Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Dhyan Chand, name will shock you

Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

Kangana Ranaut says her film work is suffering due to political career: 'I’m not able to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of Ccollusion between Army and terrorists

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of Ccollusion between Army and terrorists

Gavaskar names finest sportsperson India ever produced, not Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Dhyan Chand, name will shock you

Gavaskar names finest sportsperson India ever produced, not Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Dhyan Chand, name will shock you

Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

5 bikes, cars that Indian Army uses

5 bikes, cars that Indian Army uses

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

7 ways to eat broccoli

7 ways to eat broccoli

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Katrina Kaif, Alia's hero offers Rs 10 lakh to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics

Katrina Kaif, Alia's hero offers Rs 10 lakh to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

HomeIndia

India

Big relief for Ramdev, Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved as Supreme Court...

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah had on May 14 reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the case

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Big relief for Ramdev, Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved as Supreme Court...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings against yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited after accepting the apology tendered by them in the misleading advertisements case. "The court has closed the contempt proceedings based on the undertakings given by Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd," advocate Gautam Talukdar, who represented the yoga guru, Balkrishna and the firm, said. A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah had on May 14 reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the case.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.
On February 27, the top court had issued notices to Patanjali Ayurved and managing director Balkrishna asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for prima facie violating the firm's undertaking given in the court earlier about advertising of its products and their medicinal efficacy.

The court had on March 19 said it was deemed appropriate to issue a show cause notice to Ramdev as the advertisements issued by Patanjali, which were in the teeth of the undertaking given to the court on November 21, 2023, reflect an endorsement by him.

In its November 21, 2023 order, the top court had noted that the counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

The top court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is "bound down to such assurance".
Non-adherence to the specific assurance and subsequent media statements by the firm had irked the apex court, which later issued notice to them to show cause as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery for inguinal hernia, know its causes, symptoms, treatment and more

Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery for inguinal hernia, know its causes, symptoms, treatment and more

Paris Olympics 2024: What do Olympians eat during the competition?

Paris Olympics 2024: What do Olympians eat during the competition?

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Telangana YouTuber shoots video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe, arrested after…

Telangana YouTuber shoots video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe, arrested after…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement