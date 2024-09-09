Twitter
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC asks CBI to submit fresh status report on September 17, says 'don't want to guide..'

The Supreme Court on Monday, i.e., September 9, resumed the hearing of the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC asks CBI to submit fresh status report on September 17, says 'don't want to guide..'
A view of the Supreme Court (Image/PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday, i.e., September 9, resumed the hearing of the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which triggered otrage across the country. 

A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up the hearing on the matter. 

The bench is looking into the status report of the case, submitted by CBI. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the CBI while Advocate Kapil Sibal is representing the West Bengal government.

23 people have died due to doctors' strike at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital: Advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC 

Advocate Kapil Sibal told the bench that 23 people have died due to the doctors' strike at RG Kar Hospital, which began to demand justice for the victim.

A status report has been filed by the state health department. 23 people have died with doctors not working", Bar and Bench has quoted Sibal as saying. 

What was the distance between RG Kar's ex-principal and the college? asks CJI

CJI Chandrachud questioned what was the distance between the residence of the ex-principal (Sandip Ghosh) and the college premises, to which, SG Tushar Mehta replied, "15-20 mins maximum". 

The CJI further remarked that there is a CCTV footage that shows the accused, Sanjay Roy, entering and exiting the hospital's seminar room, where the rape and murder took place.

CJI Chandrachud questions Sibal about timing of UD registered 

He also questioned Kapil Sibal about the time at which the UD (unnatural death) was registered in the case, to which, he replied, "death certificate given at 1:47 PM, entry UD at 2:55 PM at police station". 

The apex court further asked Sibal to submit a status report by Next Tuesday, i.e., September 17. 

"Status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress, we direct the CBI to file fresh status report on so and so...we will take it upon tuesday, lets see what happens now and...CBI is doing it, we don't want to guide CBI on its investigation", said CJI Chandrachud. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, which sparked nationwide protests with people descensing to streets to demand justice for the deceased victim. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court took the suo-motu cognizance of the incident on August 22, marking the initial hearing of the matter. 

Meanwhile, the people of Kolkata hit the streets on Sunday night, i.e., September 8, as part of the 'Reclaim the Night' protests to demand justice. They held foot marches, rallies and raised slogans demanding justice for the young doctor. 

Among the protestors was the mother of victim, who also joined the rallies against the brutal incident. 

What happened in the case so far?

An accused Sanjay Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, was held by the Kolkata police and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

As per several media reports, accused Roy has claimed during the polygraph test that he was 'innocent' and 'being framed'. Meanwhile, he was produced in Kolkata's Sealda Court, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
