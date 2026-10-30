SC cancels bail of murder accused Bihar leader Anant Singh, asks him to surrender

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale quashed the Patna High Court's March 19 bail order, observing that the high court had erred in its assessment by overlooking the nature of the offence and Singh's criminal antecedents.

The Supreme Court on Friday revoked the bail granted to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav and ordered the Mokama legislator to surrender before authorities by December 1.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale quashed the Patna High Court's March 19 bail order, observing that the high court had erred in its assessment by overlooking the nature of the offence and Singh's criminal antecedents.

What did the SC say?

The top court suspended the high court's order and cancelled Singh's bail while hearing a challenge to his release filed by Niraj Kumar, grandson of the deceased. Kumar had argued that Singh's criminal history had not been adequately considered while granting bail.

The petition had also flagged issues over disclosure of criminal antecedents. In an earlier hearing, the petitioner's counsel told the court that Singh had failed to fully disclose his 67 criminal antecedents.

About Dularchand Yadav case

The case relates to the death of former RJD leader and Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav during the campaign for the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

Yadav died on October 30, 2025, in Mokama after the campaign convoys of Singh, who was then a JD(U) candidate, and Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi allegedly came face-to-face, sparking a clash between supporters.

According to police, Yadav was allegedly run over by an SUV during the violence. His family claimed he was shot first and then run over. The postmortem report found severe injuries to his heart and lungs caused by blunt force trauma, with death due to cardiorespiratory failure.

Singh was named as the main accused and arrested on the night of November 1, 2025. Two of his nephews were also taken into custody in connection with the case.

Even while in judicial custody, Singh fought the Mokama Assembly polls and emerged victorious, defeating RJD's Veena Devi by a margin of 28,206 votes.

He was granted regular bail by the Patna High Court on March 19, 2026, on a bail bond of Rs 15,000. The court had also directed him not to tamper with prosecution evidence or intimidate witnesses during the trial.

Anant Singh faces fresh political trouble

The Supreme Court order comes at a time when Singh is facing a political setback as well. The JD(U) recently expelled him and his wife, ex-MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion came after Singh extended support to Jan Suraaj-backed candidate Anuj Singh against JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency polls. The party has also moved the Bihar Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification proceedings against Singh under the Tenth Schedule's anti-defection provisions.

With his bail now cancelled by the Supreme Court, Singh may have to return to judicial custody in the murder case. He has been directed to surrender by December 1.