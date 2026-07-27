SC breaks silence on crackdown at Jantar Mantar, warns against police excesses: 'Agitation does not mean lathi-charge'

The Supreme Court on Monday said, the use of excessive force by police during protests cannot be justified, and urged for a standardized protocol to govern public demonstrations.

The Supreme Court said on Monday that peaceful protest is “absolutely guaranteed” under the Constitution, and noted that police cannot resort to lathicharge simply because people are agitating.

The apex court was hearing multiple petitions seeking a probe into the July 20 incident, when students participating in the “Sansad Chalo” march to Parliament alleged they were subjected to tear gas and baton charges.

The court also said the protocol should provide proper space for peaceful demonstrations while enabling authorities to deal with anti-social elements.

The observations came during the hearing of a batch of pleas alleging police excesses, including lathi charge and the use of tear gas against students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other irregularities in the education and examination system.

What SC said on lathi-charge?

Senior Advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Colin Gonsalves and Vikas Singh appeared for separate petitioners seeking action against police personnel over the alleged attacks on students. On the other hand, a lawyer referred to a separate plea alleging brutal attacks on police personnel and their families by an unruly mob.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana observed that the issue required consideration on an all-India basis.

"There should be a protocol when someone wants to agitate peacefully. Proper space for that. There is no impediment in that regard. But if there is any anti-social element that can be dealt with," the CJI observed.

The Court also indicated that it was considering laying down mandatory guidelines governing peaceful protests across the country."It is a question of all India... this uniformity in protocol is also... Those who are responsible... what kind of mandatory guidelines... Self-discipline is integral to the entire process," the CJI observed.

The court, however, made it clear that the constitutional guarantee of peaceful protest could not be diluted.

"Right to peaceful protest is in the Constitution. Right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excess," the CJI observed.

What SC said on attacks on police during protest?

The Bench also permitted a lawyer representing the families of injured police officers to take part in the proceedings. Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that injuries to both protesters and police personnel warranted equal attention, and suggested that states could be asked to explain why adequate protective gear, including helmets, had not been provided.

“Injury to individual, be it to policemen or [students], is of equal concern. We may call upon state to concern why adequate equipment not given to police to handle such…they should have helmets," Justice Bagchi said.

The Supreme Court added that all related petitions would be heard together on Tuesday.

What protesters allege?

The petitioners have called for an independent probe into the alleged police action during the July 20 student protest in Delhi. Students were marching toward Parliament over claims of examination paper leaks and demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and they allege they were met with tear gas, baton charges, barricading, and detentions.

One petition was filed by a group of students who said they were beaten during the protests. Another petition alleged that AK-47 rifles were used against protesters in Siwan, Bihar.

The petitioners have also sought clear rules for policing protests. This includes a ban on plainclothes staff for crowd control, SOPs for issuing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and safeguards to prevent misuse of Section 152 of the BNS.

Last week, the issue was mentioned before CJI Kant’s bench. Pointing to continuing protests and alleged police excesses, senior counsel asked for an urgent hearing, and the CJI agreed to entertain it. On July 22, however, the CJI had refused to take up a letter petition on police excesses during the protest, saying, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.”

Later, the CJI clarified that the listing was denied as there was no properly filed petition before the court at the time.

What exactly happened at Jantar Mantar during CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' protest?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been staging protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding greater transparency in examinations, accountability for paper leaks, and reforms to the exam system.

The protest also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who stepped down after a 36-day agitation led by the CJP.

Last week, the CJP organised a large “Sansad Chalo” march, with thousands heading toward Parliament to demand Pradhan’s resignation.

The protest saw clashes, tear gas being used, allegations of excessive police force and counter-allegations of protester violence, along with detentions and major disruption across central Delhi.