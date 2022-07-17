Maharashtra political crisis: SC bench to hear pleas of both factions of Shiv Sena on July 20

Photo: IANS

The Supreme Court will hear arguments concerning the political crisis in Maharashtra on July 20. The arguments were submitted by both Shiv Sena factions. On Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp and the Eknath Shinde camp will present their arguments before a bench that includes Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, not to act on the new disqualification notices sent to Shiv Sena members.

It had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra Governor, to inform its direction to the newly-appointed Assembly Speaker.

The order of the bench had come after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray camp, mentioned th matter for urgent listing of the pleas saying the matters were posted for July 11 but were not listed today.

“The disqualification plea is listed tomorrow before the Speaker. Let there be no disqualification untill the matter is decided,” Sibal had told the bench.

The top court had a number of cases on the political issue in Maharashtra listed on July 11 during the summer break. Both Shiv Sena groups have petitions before the Supreme Court that are now pending.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led side had challenged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to ask Eknath Shinde to form the government, as well as the Speaker's election and floor test, in the Supreme Court.

They had also challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s action recognising the whip of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena.

Shinde group’s challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, is also pending before the apex court.

On June 27, the top court had granted interim relief to Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file their reply on disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 12, 5.30 pm. Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file reply by June 27, 5.30 pm.