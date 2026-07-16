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SC Bar Association appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw hunger strike, vows legal aid for education reforms

The Bar body said that while his movement had awakened the nation's conscience, the country needed his continued leadership rather than risking his life.

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Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

SC Bar Association appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw hunger strike, vows legal aid for education reforms
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on indefinite hunger strike (File Photo/ANI)
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Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk during his ongoing indefinite fast, the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday adopted a resolution appealing to him to end his protest.

The Bar body said that while his movement had awakened the nation's conscience, the country needed his continued leadership rather than risking his life.

The resolution was adopted at a meeting of the SCBA Executive Committee convened to discuss Wangchuk's fast. The Committee noted that his protest had drawn national attention to issues concerning the NEET examination and the larger state of the country's education system. It described his lifelong contribution to innovation, institution-building and public service as an inspiration for young people and society at large.

According to the resolution, Wangchuk's hunger strike has once again highlighted the importance of moral courage in public life and reminded citizens of their responsibility to uphold constitutional values. The Committee observed that his protest had become a call for strengthening the nation's moral and institutional foundations.

The SCBA also expressed disappointment that despite Wangchuk taking such an extreme step for educational reforms, institutions had failed to respond with the urgency and sensitivity the situation demanded. It voiced concern over systemic shortcomings affecting millions of students and what it termed a growing decline in accountability within public institutions.

At the same time, the Committee emphasised that Wangchuk's mission should continue through his active participation rather than personal sacrifice. It said India required his experience, guidance and leadership to help strengthen institutions and restore public confidence, adding that the nation did not need him to endanger his life to make his point.

As part of the resolution, the SCBA resolved to extend legal and research assistance, within the scope of its mandate, to initiatives promoting transparency, fairness and accountability in educational processes. It further resolved to support reforms aimed at improving institutional integrity and encouraging ethical governance through sustained public engagement.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional morality and institutional integrity, the SCBA said it would continue contributing to the country's long-term development through constructive legal engagement. The Executive Committee concluded the resolution with a heartfelt appeal to Wangchuk to discontinue his fast, protect his health and continue serving the nation with his "strength, clarity and leadership." The resolution was signed by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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