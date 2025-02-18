The Supreme court granted Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in multiple FIRs filed against him across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, host of India's Got Latent, and Apoorva Mukhija have been barred from airing any shows until further notice. The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded Ranveer Allahbadia for his crude comments on a YouTube show, stating that his conduct was unacceptable. However, the court granted him protection from arrest in multiple FIRs filed against him across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Kotiswar Singh, heard the matter. Allahbadia was represented by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The court expressed strong displeasure over Allahbadia's remarks, criticising his counsel and emphasising that freedom of speech does not grant individuals the license to make inappropriate statements.

The court questioned counsel, "Just because somebody thinks they've become popular, can they speak any kind of words and take the entire society for granted?" The judges also asked if anyone on earth would appreciate such language, emphasising that Allahbadia's words were not only obscene but also insulting to parents and society as a whole.

Further, the court imposed significant restrictions on Allahbadia, directing him to surrender his passport at the Thane police station. The court also barred him from travelling abroad without prior permission.

Allahbadia had approached the court seeking consolidation of the FIRs, which were filed in response to his alleged ‘parental sex’ remark he made on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show. His lawyer recently informed the Supreme Court that he has been receiving threats. However, Justice Surya Kant wasn't sympathetic, suggesting that Allahbadia's use of abusive language was a bid for "cheap publicity" and that those threatening him were also seeking attention.

The court was made aware of a social media post offering a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who could ‘bring Allahbadia's tongue’. Justice Kant responded strongly, stating that Allahbadia's language, although objectionable, was still better than that of the person making the threat. The court made it clear that they disapprove of threats but will allow the law to take its course.

In the meantime, the bench has ordered Allahbadia to cooperate with the investigations into the FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam.