SC's BIG direction to EC: 'Disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from Bihar electoral roll by...'

INDIA
SC also asked for the reasons for their deletion, like ‘death, migration or duplication’ by August 19 on its websites.
The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to publish the details of 65 lakh persons deleted from the Bihar draft voters list along with reasons for their deletion, like ‘death, migration or duplication’ by August 19 on its websites. It also asked for a compliance report by August 22. The top court also directed the poll body to accept the Aadhaar Card as a document for the Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) exercise.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
