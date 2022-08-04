Big relief for Thackeray camp as SC asks ECI not to take any action on 'real' Shiv Sena claim by Shinde faction

File Photo

In a major setback for Eknath Shinde's faction the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission not to make a ruling on the Eknath Shinde faction's request to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena and grant the party's poll symbol for the time being.

"The bench orally asks the Election Commission of India to not take any precipitative action on the claim raised by Shinde group for recognizing hem as the real Shiv Sena party in the meanwhile. Bench observes in the order that ECI may give reasonable adjournment to the Uddhav Group to file their responses in view of the pendency of the matter in the Supreme Court", CJI said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli were hearing petitions filed by petitioners belonging to the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena party in relation to disqualification proceedings, the election of the Speaker, the recognition of the party whip, the floor test for the Shinde gov in the Maharashtra assembly, and proceedings initiated by the Election Commission of India on a request made by the Shinde-led faction for their recognition as the 'real' Shiv Sena and their claim over the party's election symbol.

Yesterday, the top court heard the preliminary arguments in the cases relating to the dispute between Thackeray and Shinde arising out of the rift within the party.

After hearing the senior lawyers appearing for both sides for over an hour, the bench asked senior advocate Harish Salve to re-draft the written submissions for more clarity.

The Shiv Sena split last month when more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs withdrew their support from the Maharashtra government led by Thackeray, throwing their lot with Shinde.

Shinde was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 with support of the BJP.