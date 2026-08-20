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SC appoints high-powered committee to examine alleged police violence during student protest

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SC appoints high-powered committee to examine alleged police violence during student protest

The apex court said it would pass a formal order after considering all aspects relating to the constitution and functioning of the committee.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

SC appoints high-powered committee to examine alleged police violence during student protest
SC appoints high-powered committee to examine alleged police violence during student protest
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    The Supreme Court has constituted a High- Powered Committee headed by former SC Judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine alleged excessive force and violence against protestors by police authorities and other agencies.

    Earlier this month, on August 1, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the proposed committee would also comprise a former High Court judge and a retired Director General of Police.

    The Chief Justice said the consent of a former CBI Director and a former DGP, neither of whom is from any of the States involved in the matter, had been obtained. The apex court said it would pass a formal order after considering all aspects relating to the constitution and functioning of the committee.

    The court was hearing a batch of petitions alleging excessive police action against students who participated in protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations across the country over alleged NEET examination paper leaks and broader concerns relating to the examination system. The proceedings come against the backdrop of weeks of student demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, including a hunger strike and a subsequent march towards Parliament.

    On July 20, thousands of students participated in a Parliament march organised by the CJP, demanding, among other things, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks and seeking wider reforms in the examination system. As demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament and breach police barricades in central Delhi, security personnel used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

    Several videos subsequently circulated on social media, purportedly showing protesters being manhandled by police personnel, leading to allegations of excessive use of force. The Delhi Police, however, defended its action and maintained that force was used only after sections of the protesting crowd allegedly turned violent and engaged in stone-pelting.

    The Supreme Court's proposed high-powered committee is expected to provide an independent examination of the allegations and related circumstances surrounding the protests.

    (Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

     

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