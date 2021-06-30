SC allows Centre to decide ex gratia amount below Rs 4 lakh for COVID-19 victims' families

In a significant development, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday said that the Centre must pay compensation to the family of those who lost their lives due to coronavirus COVID-19. The SC however, ruled that the Centre is free to decide the amount of compensation. It may be recalled that during the previous hearing, the Centre had told the apex court that it was not feasible to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to all those who succumbed to Covid-19 as it would exhaust the disaster relief funds.

The SC accepted the Cente's argument and on Wednesday it had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to create minimum standards for relief in this matter. "The NDMA failed to do its statutory duty to prescribe minimum standards," the Supreme Court said.

The top court has also directed the Centre to issue death certificates specifying deaths due to Covid-19. "Insurance policies to also be created for medical treatment of Covid-19," it said.

"We gave considered the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The word used "shall" under the DM Act is mandatory...There's nothing on record to show that any such guidelines have been issued by the NDMA. It is a mandatory statutory duty of the NDMA to prescribe minimum standards of relief plus ex gratia compensation. It can be said that the national authority has failed to do its duty. The question is whether the court can direct the government to pay a particular ex gratia amount of 4 lakh. We have discussed the scope of judicial review," the Supreme Court bench said.

"The government has to decide its priorities and reliefs. It has to provide healthcare, food and shelter. It has to take care of the economy. Ex gratia compensation will have financial implications. No state or country has unlimited financial resources. It is not appropriate for this court to direct payment of the particular amount of 4 lakh. Priority is to be fixed by the government," added the SC bench.